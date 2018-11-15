ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash in Elk Grove on Thursday.

The scene is along Sheldon Road, between Waterman and Elk Grove-Florin roads.

Over turned car along Sheldon Rd between Waterman and Elk Grove Florin. Life threatening injuries. Solo driver. Power line down. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GDSTracyKetchum⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/RIA45EJhlj — David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) November 15, 2018

A driver, for an unknown reason, crashed off the road and overturned. The car also hit a power pole, knocking down some power lines.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No information about the driver has been released at this point.

Elk Grove police say the stretch of road will be closed for several hours and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.