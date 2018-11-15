SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The big question we’ve been asked all day, “Why aren’t you wearing a mask?” Sacramento County Public Health officials warn that this N95 mask can actually do more harm than good.

“You actually re-breathe carbon dioxide, so if you have a problem getting oxygen, in general, it actually makes it worse and harder to breathe,” the health services added.

Particulate matter is too small for the mask to filter in Sacramento, making matters worse.

“It’s small enough that it can actually get into the bloodstream and cause respiratory problems as well,” he said.

That problem that can only be mitigated by staying indoors. While Sac Health County officials urge people to stay away from generic masks. But if you are near the fire, the mask may be necessary.

Children, elderly, anyone with a respiratory condition should definitely consult with a doctor before wearing a mask.

The smoke is so bad many people are staying indoors leaving the Capitol City looking like a ghost town. It’s day eight of unhealthy, even hazardous air quality.

Visibility is at it’s worst, schools canceled, and people were warned.

“By far the most important message is to stay indoors and if you’re outdoors, absolutely avoid exertion,” said Peter Beilenson, Director Sac County Health Services.

Not everyone is heeding that warning.

“It didn’t stop me from going to work, so I’m not gonna stop the workout,” said Kevin Jones of South Sac playing basketball Thursday.

He was the only other soul in Roosevelt Park in Downtown Sacramento, which after work and in the early evening is generally packed with people.

Five o’clock traffic on I Street Bridge is what you would expect, congested, but from that vantage point, you can truly see the smoke-filled skies. From West Sacramento to the Tower Bridge, which is barely visible, to downtown Sacramento with is practically invisible.