SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A number of new movies and TV shows will come to Amazon Prime in December.

Some of the highlights include the movie “Titanic” and the a special New Year’s edition of “Pete the Cat.”

In order to stream all of these for free you must have an Amazon Prime membership.

New Releases:

December 1

Apocalypse Now (1979)

At Close Range (1986)

Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

Bloodsport (1988)

Brothers Grimm (2005)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Child’s Play (1988)

Dr. Strange (2007)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Hammett (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

Hitch (2005)

Hulk Vs. (2009)

In & Out (1997)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Moonstruck (1987)

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Point Break (1991)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Stigmata (1999)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Invincible Iron Man (2007)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Thor Animated Movie: Tales of Asgard (2011)

Ultimate Avengers II (2006)

Ultimate Avengers the Movie (2006)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)