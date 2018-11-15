Starting Thursday, you can apply to start your very own small business, delivering Amazon Prime packages in Amazon branded vans and uniforms.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A number of new movies and TV shows will come to Amazon Prime in December.
Some of the highlights include the movie “Titanic” and the a special New Year’s edition of “Pete the Cat.”
In order to stream all of these for free you must have an Amazon Prime membership. A viewer asked Call Kurtis if he should be taxed on his Prime membership. Thursday at 10pm, Call Kurtis Investigates whether or not there should be a tax on that and many other items.
New Releases:
December 1
Apocalypse Now (1979)
At Close Range (1986)
Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
Bloodsport (1988)
Brothers Grimm (2005)
Buffalo 66 (1998)
Child’s Play (1988)
Dr. Strange (2007)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
Hammett (1982)
Hannibal (2001)
Hitch (2005)
Hulk Vs. (2009)
In & Out (1997)
In Enemy Hands (2003)
Light Sleeper (1992)
Meet Wally Sparks (1997)
Moonstruck (1987)
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)
Planet Hulk (2010)
Point Break (1991)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)
Stigmata (1999)
The Final Cut (2004)
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Invincible Iron Man (2007)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Weight of Water (2002)
Thor Animated Movie: Tales of Asgard (2011)
Ultimate Avengers II (2006)
Ultimate Avengers the Movie (2006)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
December 3
Class, Season 1
December 7
Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons (Amazon Exclusive)
Aftershock (2012)
Gun Shy (2017)
December 8
Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)
Triple 9 (2016)
December 9
It Comes at Night (2017)
December 10
Nightcrawler (2014)
Rosewater (2014)
December 12
Foreman (2017)
December 14
Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Colts (Amazon Exclusive)
December 18
Doctor Who Christmas Special
December 21
Woodshock (2017)
December 22
Monster Trucks (2017)
December 23
Teen Wolf, Season 6
Anne of Green Gables, Season 2
Banksy Does New York (2014)
Someone Marry Barry (2014)
December 25
Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Texans (Amazon Exclusive)
December 28
Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)
December 29
Rings (2017)
December 31
Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)
Solace (2015)
