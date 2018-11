CDC Confirms 10 More Cases Of Polio-Like IllnessesThere are 10 more confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis, a polio-like illness that mostly affects children, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 90 in 27 states this year.

Suspect In Missing Woodland Teens' Murders Found GuiltyThe man charged in the murder of two Woodland teens has been found guilty.

Communities Rally To Save Animals Caught In Camp FireSearchers combing through the charred areas have rescued hundreds of animals -- including dogs, cats, horses, donkeys, ducks, and a tortoise.

Annual ‘Worst Toys’ List Released By Consumer Safety GroupA Black Panther "slash claw" and a plastic Power Rangers sword are among the toys topping a consumer safety group's annual list of worst toys for the holiday season.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

US Border At Tijuana Hardened To Prepare For Migrant CaravanThe U.S. government said it was starting work on Tuesday to "harden" the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, to prepare for the arrival of a migrant caravan leapfrogging its way across western Mexico.

49ers Auctioning Game-Worn Jerseys To Support Camp Fire VictimsAfter playing the New York Giants Monday, the San Francisco 49ers had something else on their minds, the victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Judges In California And South Carolina Order Carriers To Brick Prison Inmates' CellphonesJudges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to disable nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates to orchestrate crimes behind and outside prison walls, the most sweeping order of its kind ever won by corrections officials.

Search On For Suspect After Shooting Leaves 1 Dead In North Sacramento CountyDeputies are asking for help in finding the suspect in a shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.