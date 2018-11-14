SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Camp Fire continues to rage on in Butte County, displacing 52,000 residents and claiming at least 56 lives. Outside of Butte County, the smoke from the fire is making a big impact on air quality.
Many local school districts and college campuses have closed because of the poor air quality which has reached hazardous levels in some parts of the valley. On Wednesday night Rocklin, Roseville, and Gridley were experiencing hazardous conditions with air quality index (AQI ) numbers above 300.
To check the air quality in your area, go to airnow.gov.
Confirmed closed schools and districts include:
Christian Brothers High School
Consumnes River College (closed through Sunday 11/18)
Folsom Cordova Unified School District – All schools
Jesuit High School
Los Rios Community College District – All campuses
Sacramento City College (closed through Sunday 11/18)
Sacramento County Day School
Sacramento State University
Sierra College (all campuses except Truckee)
Stanislaus State University
St. Francis High School
Sutter County – All School Districts (closed through Friday 11/16)
UC Davis
Western Placer Unified School District
Yuba County School Districts (closed through Friday 11/16)
- Marysville Joint Unified School District
- Plumas Lake Elementary School District
- Wheatland School District
- Wheatland Union High School District
- Yuba County Office of Education
Some districts, such as San Juan Unified School District, have chosen to remain open but limit outdoor activities.
Confirmed schools that will be open Thursday:
Roseville Joint Union High School District
Sacramento City Unified School District
San Juan Unified School District