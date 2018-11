Outrage After Yearbook Lists Student As ‘Most Likely To Bomb The U.S.’The yearbook was sent home with students a few days ago and it didn't take long for the controversy to blow up.

Office Of Emergency Services Receives FEMA Grant To Battle Camp Fire In Butte CountyThe federal government has granted California with emergency funds to assist agencies battling the Camp Fire in Butte County.

PG&E Will Not Shut Off Power Thursday In 8 CountiesPG&E will not pre-emptively shut off power in eight counties Thursday due to high fire danger.

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

2 Killed In Crash On Highway 99 Near NicolausTwo people were killed in a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday morning, authorities said.

Sunday's Show Info (11/11/18)

LATEST UPDATES: Destructive Camp Fire Explodes To 90,000 Acres, At Least 9 Deaths ConfirmedThe Camp Fire was reported shortly after daybreak in a rural area. By nightfall, it had consumed more than 28 square miles and was raging out of control.

PARADISE LOST: Cal Fire Says Camp Fire Has Wiped Out California TownCal Fire says the town of Paradise has been wiped out by the Camp Fire. While crews are still evaluating the damage, they estimate more than 1,000 buildings were damaged in the fire.

Relatives Search For Family Members Missing in Camp FireAs the Camp Fire continues to burn, families from all over the country are worried about their loved ones in Butte County. Messages posted to social media show people as far as North Carolina trying to find missing relatives.

Sheriff: Woman Fleeing ‘Demons’ Dies After Crashing Stolen TruckA Tennessee mom who died in a two-vehicle collision spoke of meeting Jesus and being possessed by demons before the crash, investigators say.