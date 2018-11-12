Filed Under:black friday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Believe it or not, Black Friday is less than two weeks away. That means it’s probably a good time to start planning!

Unlike in years past, many stores have taken a step back and are making a point of keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving.

However, a whole host of stores are opening early on Black Friday.

The following national chains – with an area presence – have announced their hours (source: BestBlackFriday.com):

Barnes & Noble – 8 AM

Bass Pro Shops – Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)

Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 8 AM

Big Lots – Thanksgiving 7 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6 AM

Burlington – 7 AM

Costco – 9 AM

CVS – Regular Business Hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving 6 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 5 AM to 10 PM

Guitar Center – 7 AM to 9 PM

Half Price Books – 9 AM

Harbor Freight – 7 AM to 9 PM

Hobby Lobby – 8 AM to 9 PM

Home Depot – 6 AM

HomeGoods – 7 AM

JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM

Kmart – Thanksgiving 6 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6AM to 10PM

Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 PM to Black Friday 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)

Lowe’s – 6 AM to 10 PM

Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)

Marshalls – 7 AM

Mattress Firm – 8 AM to 8 PM, with select stores open until 9 PM

Office Depot & OfficeMax – 8 AM to 9 PM

Old Navy – Thanksgiving 3 PM to Black Friday 10 PM

Petco – 8 AM

PetSmart – 7 AM to 9 PM

Pier 1 Imports – Vary by Location

Sam’s Club – 7 AM

Sears – Thanksgiving 6 PM and Black Friday All Day

Sierra Trading Post – 7 AM

Sprint – 8 AM – 9 PM (Company Owned)

Staples – 7 AM

Stein Mart – 7 AM to 10 PM

Target – Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 7 AM

T.J. Maxx – 7 AM

Tractor Supply – 6 AM

Walgreens – Regular Business Hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Walmart – Thanksgiving 6 PM

 