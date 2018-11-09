Daily List: 3 Words You Didn’t Know Were In the Dictionary

http://mentalfloss.com/article/505126/25-words-you-didnt-know-were-dictionary

The Art & Science of Mastering the Age of Surprise

With The Mystic & The Physicist, Deirdre Hade and William Arntz

Sunday, Nov. 11

1:30-3:30pm

Unity Sacramento

9249 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

(916)368-3950

http://www.DeirdreHade.com

https://www.facebook.com/RadianceHealingEnergy

The Owl Box

131 W. 10th St in Tracy

Start your holiday shopping

Sat 9-5

https://owlboxvintage.com/

Affion Crockett, Comedian

Venetian Pet Hospital

6610 Gettysburg Place in Stockton

(209) 477-3926

http://venetianpethospital.com/

Stockton Kings

Next game

Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

https://stockton.gleague.nba.com/

The Freckled Moon

219 E Weber Ave in Stockton

Local artist and makers workshops, unique gifts, handmade

opens nov 10th 11-7

raffles, bites, drinks, music, live art