PARADISE (CBS13/AP) – The latest updates on the Camp Fire in Butte County on Friday:

10:57 a.m.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says at least five people have been found dead after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise on Thursday.

Investigators found the five people in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise inside of cars. It’s believed the victims were overcome by the Camp Fire when they were in their cars.

No identification of the victims was able to be made due to the burn injuries, deputies say.

Investigators have been working to confirm reports of fatalities due to the destructive fire. Anyone with missing loved ones are encouraged to check http://safeandwell.org.

9:42 a.m.

Authorities are planning to lift the mandatory evacuation orders for areas on the outskirts of Chico at 11 a.m.

All areas except Stilson Canyon will be repopulated soon. However, officials expect to repopulate Stilson Canyon around noon, police say.

California Office of Emergency Services officials said the winds have died down on Friday. Another wind event is expected to pick up by Sunday into the next week, however.

With several fires across the state, CalOES officials say some 157,000 people are under evacuation orders.

9:15 a.m.

Some people who escaped a roaring wildfire in northern California spent the night at a church in the nearby city of Chico.

Residents of the town of Paradise told harrowing tales Friday of a slow-motion escape from a fire so close they could feel it inside their vehicles as they sat stuck in terrifying gridlock.

They say it was like the entire town of 27,000 residents decide to leave at once.

Fire surrounded the evacuation route and drivers panicked, some crashing and others abandoning their vehicles to try their luck on foot.

Many of the rural residents have propane tanks on their property and the tanks were exploding.

Resident Karen Auday says “they were going off like bombs.”

8:20 a.m.

A fire official says a Northern California wildfire has put 15,000 homes and 2,000 commercial buildings at “imminent danger of burning.”

RELATED: Remember The Five “Ps” Of Wildfire Evacuations

Capt. Koby Johns of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection also said Friday that about 2,000 buildings have already been destroyed. He described those numbers as “very elastic.”

Johns says heavy winds continue to drive the fire but winds are expected to ease Friday afternoon, which could give firefighters an opportunity to start containing it.

7:59 a.m.

AT&T says they are issuing credits, waving additional charges and providing unlimited talk, text and data access to their customers in the Paradise area due to the Camp Fire.

The relief effort will be in effect from Nov. 8 through 12.

People with billing addresses in the following zip codes are covered: 95938, 95954, 95965, 95969. AT&T says people may still get alerts about data during the protected dates, but the company will make sure the credits are reflected come billing time.

7:02 a.m.

The Camp Fire has grown to 70,000 acres and is only 5 percent contained as of Friday morning, Cal Fire says.

While the city of Chico is not immediately threatened by the fire, Chico State has closed for Friday and events have been canceled for the weekend. All Butte County public schools are also closed on Friday.

All Butte County public schools are closed today, Friday November 9th. #CampFire @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) November 9, 2018

Several new evacuation orders were also issued Friday morning for some areas in Butte County:

-Stirling City and Inskip. Residents are being advised to exit up through Butte Meadows and down Highway 32.

-Upper Magalia, including includes Humbug, Lovelock, Powellton, Stirling, and North Coutelenc.

6:16 a.m.

A fast-moving wildfire that ravaged a Northern California town Thursday sent residents racing to escape on roads that turned into tunnels of fire as thick smoke darkened the daytime sky.

A Cal Fire official said thousands of structures were destroyed.

Harrowing tales of escape and heroic rescues emerged from Paradise, where the entire community of 27,000 was ordered to evacuate. Witnesses reported seeing homes, supermarkets, businesses, restaurants, schools and a retirement home up in flames.

The fire was reported shortly after daybreak in a rural area. By nightfall, it had consumed more than 28 square miles and was raging out of control.

Authorities say at least two firefighters and multiple residents were injured.

The following areas are under evacuation orders:

Mandatory Evacuations: (Anyone in need of assistance to evacuate should call 911.)

Nimshew Zone

Lower Clark & Lower Skyway Zones

Paradise

Concow

Pulga

Upper Honey Run Zone

Carnegie Zone

North Pines Zone

North Fir Haven Zone

South Fir Haven Zone

South Pine Zone

Old Magalia Zone

South Coutelenc Zone

Paradise Zones 1-14

Centerville and Butte Creek areas

Fire zones 2,7, 11, 12, 13

Area of Highway 70 from Concow South, including all of Yankee Hill on both sides of 70.

Highway 32 at Nopel Road* to the Chico City Limits (does not include City of Chico)

Cherokee from Highway 70 to Lake Oroville, south to Table Mountain Boulevard

Both sides of Oro-Chico Highway (located west of Highway 99) from Durham-Dayton north to Estates Drive

Nelson Shippee Road

Evacuation Warnings:

Humbug Zone

Lovelock Zone

North Coutelenc Zone

Highway 32 at Nopel Road* to the Butte County Line (does not include City of Chico)

West Of Highway 99 from Highway 149 North to the Midway. (does not include City of Chico)

Highway 99 east to Highway 70 from Highway 162 to Highway 149

East of Bruce Road between Highway 32 and East 20th Street in Chico

*NOTE: Depending on your mapping software, this may be different.

Google Maps calls it Nopel Road

Apple Maps calls it Nopel Avenue

(Source: Butte County Sheriff, CHP – Oroville, Butte County)

Evacuation shelters:

[FULL] Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville)

[FULL] Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico)

Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St., Gridley)

[FULL] Chico Elks Lodge, (1705 Manzanita Avenue, Chico, CA)