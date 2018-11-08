THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A Ventura County Sheriffs officer stands near a vehicle near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting occurred on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. At least twelve people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor-elect Gavin Newsom ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff after Wednesday night’s deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks that claimed the life of a Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. and 11 others.

He also issued a statement:

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Helus, and to the friends and family of the many who lost their lives in yet another horrific act of gun violence. We join the Thousand Oaks community in its grief and, together with all Californians, recognize the bravery and heroism of our nation’s peace officers and first responders. This atrocious act and the many mass shootings that came before are beyond heartbreaking – they are societal failures. Simply saying ‘enough is enough’ isn’t enough. We must address the root causes of these devastating acts at every level of government.”

12 people died in the shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ronald Lee Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department.

The gunman, 28-year-old Ian David Long, was a former Marine who served one combat tour in Afghanistan. He is believed to have killed himself after the shooting.

Newsom is the current Acting Governor.