SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The future of the former Sleep Train Arena remains up in the air, with the Sacramento Kings expressing interest in turning the 183-acre site into a mixed-use development.

The Sacramento Business Journal reports the Kings filed plans Thursday morning to re-develop the area and build up to 1.18 million square feet of commercial space and up to 2,000 residential units.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Kings, Matina Kolokotronis released a statement:

“This flexible master entitlement plan represents an important step in the process towards entitling the Natomas site to attract an end user that supports our region. We have collected feedback from city leaders, stakeholders and interested parties to develop a dynamic plan that is capable of adapting to a broad range of opportunities. We look forward to continuing to develop this plan in coordination with the community and city leaders.”

The Kings own the Natomas property and much has been speculated about what will be built to take its place.

Last week, CBS13 exclusively learned the City of Sacramento’s idea to move the Sacramento Zoo from its Land Park location to the Sleep Train Arena spot.

On Monday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement to CBS13 reading:

“An iconic wildlife park has the potential to be another great destination for Sacramento. While there’s a lot of work ahead to develop a solid finance plan, the idea deserves a full exploration. The Kings themselves may have their own ideas. I look forward to considering those fully as well. The main thing is: Let’s get started on creating something great for Natomas, the city and the region.”

The zoo has been looking for space to grow beyond its Land Park location. Zoo CEO Jason Jacobs said its current home doesn’t have the parking space it needs, and it needs to expand space for the animals.

The Zoo drafted a relocation study in September naming the Arena site as a possibility. The new zoo plans include a safari train, a hotel, and a hippo habitat. The Zoo’s Executive Director told CBS13 the first phase to build a new property would cost between $120 and 150 million.