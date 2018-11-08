Camp Fire Wildfire In Butte County Jumps to 18,000 AcresA fast-moving fire in Butte County, California has prompted mandatory evacuations and prompted evacuation warnings in the area of Paradise. Follow this post for the latest updates.

Hospital Evacuated In Paradise As Camp Fire In Butte County GrowsA hospital in Paradise evacuated its patients as the Camp Fire, which was sparked early Thursday, got uncomfortably close.

Several Students At Hong Kingston Elementary Passed Out, Stockton Unified Investigatinghe Stockton Unified School District is looking into why several students at Hong Kingston Elementary School experienced light headedness and passed out Wednesday afternoon, just before school dismissal time.

California Proposition 7, Allowing Daylight Saving Change, PassesProposition 7 has passed, paving the way for year-round daylight saving time in California. The issue will still need a two-thirds vote from the California Legislature and a change in federal law to go into effect.

13 Killed In Mass Shooting At Ventura County BarThirteen people were killed, including a sheriff’s deputy, in a shooting at a bar filled with college students in Thousand Oaks.

'Flushable' Wipes Causing Backups In Sacramento's Sewer SystemThe bathroom hygiene products are marketed as flushable, but wastewater officials say that's misleading, resulting in a big mess for sewer workers.

PG&E Notifying Customers In Northern California Of Possible Power Shut-OffsHigh fire danger in northern California has prompted PG&E to notify about 70,000 customers about possible outages. In a statement Thursday, it says it may proactively turn off power in order to avoid the threat of wildfires from sparking power lines.

Dixon Vice Mayor Who Penned Homophobic Column Voted Out Of OfficeTed Hickman, the Dixon vice mayor who attracted national attention over a homophobic newspaper column he wrote, has been voted out of office.

Holiday Tradition Returning To Old Sacramento The Night Before ThanksgivingThe annual Macy's Theatre of Lights will return to Old Sacramento the night before Thanksgiving.

Gavin Newsom Defeats John Cox To Become California Governor, Cox ConcedesGavin Newsom is California's new Governor. The current Lieutenant Governor beat Republican challenger John Cox on Tuesday.