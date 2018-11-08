Menu
Contact Us
Station Info
5a.m. club
5 AM Club
News
Camp Fire In Butte County Jumps to 18,000 Acres
A fast-moving fire in Butte County, California has prompted mandatory evacuations and prompted evacuation warnings in the area of Paradise. Follow this post for the latest updates.
PG&E Will Not Shut Off Power Thursday In 8 Counties
PG&E will not pre-emptively shut off power in eight counties Thursday due to high fire danger.
Office Of Emergency Services Receives FEMA Grant To Battle Camp Fire In Butte County
The federal government has granted California with emergency funds to assist agencies battling the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Tens Of Thousands Flee Quickly Advancing Fire In Butte County
Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate a fast-moving wildfire that exploded in size Thursday, threatening several Northern California communities and forcing panicked residents to race to help neighbors who had to drive through walls of flames to escape.
Video
SEGMENTS
SHOW INFO
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
More Links
Contests
Daily Photo Solicit
News
Sac State FB On CW31
Station Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Camp Fire In Butte County Jumps to 18,000 Acres
A fast-moving fire in Butte County, California has prompted mandatory evacuations and prompted evacuation warnings in the area of Paradise. Follow this post for the latest updates.
PG&E Will Not Shut Off Power Thursday In 8 Counties
PG&E will not pre-emptively shut off power in eight counties Thursday due to high fire danger.
Office Of Emergency Services Receives FEMA Grant To Battle Camp Fire In Butte County
The federal government has granted California with emergency funds to assist agencies battling the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Tens Of Thousands Flee Quickly Advancing Fire In Butte County
Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate a fast-moving wildfire that exploded in size Thursday, threatening several Northern California communities and forcing panicked residents to race to help neighbors who had to drive through walls of flames to escape.
KMAX LIVE
On Air
PG&E Will Not Shut Off Power Thursday In 8 Counties
November 8, 2018 at 2:59 pm
Filed Under:
Pacific Gas and Electric Company