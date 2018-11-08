9:46 a.m. UPDATE: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in Butte County because of the fire.

Safety update: @PGE4Me responding to #CampFire in area of Paradise, Pulgas and Concow. About 4,400 customers without power due to fire impacts in Butte County. — Paul Moreno (@PGE_Paul) November 8, 2018

9:34 a.m. UPDATE: Newest evacuation orders from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office:

Evacuations have been issued for the Carnegie Zone, North Pines Zone, North Fir Haven Zone, South Fir Haven Zone, South Pine Zone, Old Magalia Zone and the South Coutelenc Zone.

The sheriff’s department urges anyone in need of assistance is needed to evacuate to call 911.

9:31 a.m. UPDATE: Images are coming in from the area of the Camp Fire.

9:21 a.m. UPDATE: Follow these social media accounts for the latest developments in the Camp Fire:

Cal Fire – Butte County – http://twitter.com/CALFIRE_ButteCO

http://twitter.com/CALFIRE_ButteCO CHP Oroville – https://www.facebook.com/CHP-Oroville-1313900578695001/ or call: 530-538-7826

– https://www.facebook.com/CHP-Oroville-1313900578695001/ or call: 530-538-7826 Butte County Sheriff Office – https://www.facebook.com/pg/bcsonews/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/bcsonews/ Plumas County Sheriff’s Office – https://www.facebook.com/plumascountysheriff/

9:13 a.m. UPDATE: An evacuation shelter is being set up at Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville.

#Campfire [Update], This Fire is very dangerous, please evacuate if asked to do so! pic.twitter.com/zIBNYVqW1M — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 8, 2018

9:04 a.m. UPDATE: ALL of Paradise except Lower Clark Road, Lower Neil Road, and Lower Skyway Road are under mandatory evacuation ordders.. People are being told to leave right away.

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Mandatory evacuations have been issued for areas near Paradise in Butte County because of a wildfire that has grown to over 1,000 acres on Thursday morning.

The fire is moving towards the hospital on Pentz Road. All of Paradise is being told to evacuate. Fire zones 2,7,13, And Morgan Hill are now under mandatory evacuation, according to a statement from CHP – Oroville.

The fire is burning in the area of Camp Creek Road near Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon, according to a statement from Cal Fire and the Butte County Fire Department.

Dozens of firefighting resources from across the state have bee called to assist in battling the fire.

Check back for the latest updates.