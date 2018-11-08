Menu
Contact Us
Station Info
5a.m. club
5 AM Club
News
13 Killed In Mass Shooting At Ventura County Bar
Thirteen people were killed, including a sheriff’s deputy, in a shooting at a bar filled with college students in Thousand Oaks.
Dixon Vice Mayor Who Penned Homophobic Column Voted Out Of Office
Ted Hickman, the Dixon vice mayor who attracted national attention over a homophobic newspaper column he wrote, has been voted out of office.
Mega-Donor Tom Steyer Tells Newly Empowered Democrats To Impeach Trump
Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer on Wednesday urged the newly empowered House Democrats to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
106-Year-Old Woman Takes Oath Of Citizenship On Election Day
While voters were lining up at polls across the country to cast ballots in midterm elections, Valles, 106, lined up at a US Citizenship and Immigration Services office near the nation's capital so that someday she might have a chance to vote, too.
Video
SEGMENTS
SHOW INFO
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
More Links
Contests
Daily Photo Solicit
News
Sac State FB On CW31
Station Info
Contact Us
Station Info
13 Killed In Mass Shooting At Ventura County Bar
Thirteen people were killed, including a sheriff’s deputy, in a shooting at a bar filled with college students in Thousand Oaks.
Dixon Vice Mayor Who Penned Homophobic Column Voted Out Of Office
Ted Hickman, the Dixon vice mayor who attracted national attention over a homophobic newspaper column he wrote, has been voted out of office.
Mega-Donor Tom Steyer Tells Newly Empowered Democrats To Impeach Trump
Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer on Wednesday urged the newly empowered House Democrats to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
106-Year-Old Woman Takes Oath Of Citizenship On Election Day
While voters were lining up at polls across the country to cast ballots in midterm elections, Valles, 106, lined up at a US Citizenship and Immigration Services office near the nation's capital so that someday she might have a chance to vote, too.
KMAX LIVE
Watch Now
13 Killed In Mass Shooting At Ventura County Bar
November 8, 2018 at 6:13 am
Filed Under:
shooting
,
Thousand Oaks
,
Ventura County