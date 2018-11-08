California Proposition 7, Allowing Daylight Saving Change, PassesProposition 7 has passed, paving the way for year-round daylight saving time in California. The issue will still need a two-thirds vote from the California Legislature and a change in federal law to go into effect.

Gavin Newsom Defeats John Cox To Become California Governor, Cox ConcedesGavin Newsom is California's new Governor. The current Lieutenant Governor beat Republican challenger John Cox on Tuesday.

Dixon Vice Mayor Who Penned Homophobic Column Voted Out Of OfficeTed Hickman, the Dixon vice mayor who attracted national attention over a homophobic newspaper column he wrote, has been voted out of office.

'Flushable' Wipes Causing Backups In Sacramento's Sewer SystemThe bathroom hygiene products are marketed as flushable, but wastewater officials say that's misleading, resulting in a big mess for sewer workers.

Proposition 6, California Gas Tax Repeal, FailsProposition 6 has failed. It sought to repeal last year’s decision by the Democratic-led Legislature to raise fuel taxes and vehicle fees to pay for roughly $5 billion a year in highway and road improvements and transit programs.

Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 4, Missing Out Of Washington StateThe CHP has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Vancouver, Washington Police Department have issued an amber alert for a girl who was abducted on Thursday.

Man From Sacramento Found With Pounds Of Pot After Crashing At AirportAuthorities say more than 25 pounds (11 kilograms) of marijuana were discovered in the car of a California man who crashed at a South Carolina airport.

Mega-Donor Tom Steyer Tells Newly Empowered Democrats To Impeach TrumpDemocratic billionaire Tom Steyer on Wednesday urged the newly empowered House Democrats to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

It's Wild Turkey Mating Season: What To Do If You're AttackedWhat would you do if you came face-to-face with one or more menacing turkeys?

First FDA-Approved Cannabis-Based Drug Now Available In The USEpidiolex, the first cannabis-based medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is now available by prescription in all 50 states.