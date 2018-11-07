DIXON (CBS13) – Ted Hickman, the Dixon vice mayor who attracted national attention over a homophobic newspaper column he wrote, has been voted out of office.

Hickman was facing James “Jim” Ernest in the face for Dixon’s City Council District 2.

Back in July, Hickman authored an article published in Dixon’s Independent Voice calling for a celebration of “Straight Pride American Month” in response to gay pride celebrations. Many called out the article for its use of homophobic rhetoric, including referring to gay men as “faries.”

Hickman faced calls to step down from his position, but the Dixon city council declined to strip him of his title.

With all precincts reporting, Ernest trounced Hickman with 71.54 percent of the vote on Election Day. In total, Ernest earned 739 votes versus Hickman’s 287, with 7 others writing-in a candidate.