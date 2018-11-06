Customers Buy Out Doughnut Shop Early Every Day So Owner Can Be With Sick WifeChhan and his wife, Stella, came to Orange County as refugees from Cambodia in 1979. Since then, they’ve worked side by side every morning to serve doughnuts at their Pacific Coast Highway shop – until recently.

Lowe's Is Closing 51 Stores In The US And CanadaIn another sign of the times for retail, Lowe's is closing 51 North American stores.

WATCH: Placer County Deputies Help Young Boy Overcome Fear Of Law EnforcementDeputies were more than willing to help a two-year-old boy overcome his fear of law enforcement after a recent traumatic incident.

Caught On Camera: Salmon Cross Road In WashingtonMore than a dozen fish were seen trying to cross the street near Washington state's Skokomish River.

3 Suspects Sought After Shooting In Lodi Leaves Man, 26, DeadAuthorities are searching for three suspects after a shooting in Lodi that killed a man and left a teen hurt.

Thieves Hit Auburn Toyota Dealership, Dozens Of Brand New Cars Broken IntoA search is on for the suspects who broke into and burglarized an Auburn Toyota dealership last week.

Sac State Football On CW31A number of Sac State Football games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 4, Missing Out Of Washington StateThe CHP has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Vancouver, Washington Police Department have issued an amber alert for a girl who was abducted on Thursday.

Supreme Court Turns Away Challenge To California Gun ControlThe Supreme Court is refusing a new invitation to rule on gun rights, leaving in place California restrictions on carrying concealed handguns in public.