SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Proposition 7 has passed, paving the way for year-round daylight saving time in California, the Associated Press predicts.

The issue will still need a two-thirds vote from the California Legislature and a change in federal law to go into effect. Absent any legislative change, California will maintain its current daylight saving time period (early March to early November).

Propositions & Ballot Measures: 2018 California Midterm Election Results

The proposition’s supporters pointed to a study showing an increased risk of car accidents and heart attacks following the spring change, due to the loss of an hour’s sleep.

Opponents of the proposition argued that even if California voters and the Legislature approve of year-round daylight saving, the hurdle of getting the federal government to approve is too high, considering the state’s tense relationship with Washington. They also say the switch will cause its own headaches. If California goes to year-round daylight saving, the sun wouldn’t rise until 8 a.m. during some winter months, forcing children to walk to school or buses in darkness and likely leading to an increase in car and pedestrian accidents.

Hawaii and Arizona, with the exception of the latter state’s Navajo Nation, do not recognize daylight saving time. In March, Florida became the first state in the nation to adopt year-round daylight saving time, but the shift can’t take effect unless Congress changes federal law.