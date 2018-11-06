SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – CBS News is projecting that Gavin Newsom has defeated John Cox in California’s gubernatorial race.

Newsom will succeed Governor Jerry Brown, who couldn’t run again due to term limits. He’s stated his top priorities as California’s Governor will be: “economic development (creating jobs and reducing poverty), education (increasing affordable access to quality schools at all levels), protecting the environment, and justice – ensuring California continues to lead by example while actively resisting any attempt by the Trump administration to take us backwards.”

Newsom has served as California’s Lieutenant Governor since 2010. Before that he was San Francisco’s mayor from 2004 until 2010, on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 1998 until 2004, and on the San Francisco Parking and Traffic Commission from 1996-1998.

He declared his desire to run for Governor three years ago and was strongly favored to win the seat.

Newsom is the first person to move from the lieutenant governor’s seat to the governorship since Gray Davis in 1998. He served until he was recalled amid California’s energy crisis that was spurred on by speculation from firms such as Enron.

Newsom first made political headlines as San Francisco’s mayor in 2004 when he told the city/county clerk to start issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Weddings took place from February 11 and March 11 until the state Attorney General sued to end the practice.

He is a businessman who owns, or has a stake in, wineries, bars, liquor stores, and hotels. During the campaign he was questioned about the potential ethics challenge he would face if elected. At the time he told reporters, “These are my babies, my life, my family. I can’t do that. I can’t sell them.” He said, if elected, he would make a decision after the election.

John Cox released a statement after his defeat:

“Thank you to each and every one of my supporters for their hard work these past days, weeks and months. Thank you to my family, and especially my wonderful wife Sarah, who has been an anchor in what, at times, were very rough seas. “I spoke with Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom a few minutes ago to wish him and his lovely family well. I also offered him my most sincere congratulations. “I could not be more proud of the race that we ran. We focused on the issues that people really care about — affordability, the high cost of food and gas, failing and unsafe schools, and homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. “This is the future – it’s the future of our Republican Party here in California and we MUST continue to be the voice that holds the political class accountable. “I am proud that we also gained the support of many Independent voters and even some Democrats. I also want to thank those voters for their support and say that I pray that our new governor and our legislature acknowledge those voters and not treat this result lightly. “There are a lot of people in this state who are hurting and while we didn’t win, I’m convinced those are people whose voices need to be heard. I hope our state leaders take this result to heart. Business, as usual, can’t remain in place. “It’s also clear that millions of Californians know that our special interest fueled system isn’t working – and substantial change is needed. “When the sun comes up tomorrow – and it always does in California, we will greet it with hope, and with optimism because, if we continue to believe we can make a difference, there really can be a shining city on a hill.”

Newsom and his wife, Jennifer, have four children. He has a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Santa Clara University, where he had a partial baseball scholarship.

Gavin Newsom on the issues:

California Values

“Gavin has boldly led the charge for major social change campaigns his whole life. He has fought for what’s right and won results that are making a real difference in people’s lives. He believes that the state government ought to reflect the values of its people, not the other way around. More than ever, America needs California’s example, to prove that old fears and prejudices need not be the new normal, and to match resistance with results.” Read more

Child Poverty

“Gavin is proposing a two pronged strategy to ensure equal access to opportunity and prosperity for all of our children. First, we must do more to help young people and their families who are currently living in poverty. Second, those efforts must be part of a broader strategy to break the cycle of multi-generational poverty through education and creating real opportunities for economic advancement for every child.” Read more

Economic Development

“I’m focused on building an upward economy that works for every Californian – one that is measured by growth and inclusion. Fighting income inequality and unequal opportunity is the defining economic challenge of our time, and California must face it head on.” Read more

Education

“As Governor, Gavin is calling for the California Promise, a new way of thinking about education as a lifelong pursuit. He believes that our role begins when babies are still in the womb and it doesn’t end until we’ve done all we can to prepare them for a quality job and successful career.” Read more

Environment

“Our state must remain at the forefront of environmental leadership as we tackle some of the planet’s greatest challenges…California will continue to lead the nation and the world in clean energy, conservation, and the fight against climate change. Gavin knows that California does not have to wait for Washington to be a global leader on any issue — and certainly not when it comes to energy, the environment and the economy.” Read more

“My father came to the United States when he was 14 years old – alone and penniless. He became a farmworker in the fields of Lodi, California, and later attended Sacramento State University on a waiter’s salary. He started his own business, where I was proud to work with him side-by-side for nearly 18 years, rising from project manager to president. I have personally walked the path of the American Dream, and I deeply understand the value of California’s immigrant communities.” Read more

Housing and Homelessness

“Providing adequate housing is fundamental to growing the state’s economy. The current housing shortage is costing California over $140 billion per year in lost economic opportunity. Creating jobs without providing access to housing drives income inequality up and consumer spending down. The simple fact is the more money people need to spend on rent, the less they can spend supporting small businesses. Employers, meanwhile, are rightfully concerned that the high cost of housing will impede their ability to attract and retain the best workers.” Read more

Information taken from https://gavinnewsom.com.