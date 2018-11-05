Customers Buy Out Doughnut Shop Early Every Day So Owner Can Be With Sick WifeChhan and his wife, Stella, came to Orange County as refugees from Cambodia in 1979. Since then, they’ve worked side by side every morning to serve doughnuts at their Pacific Coast Highway shop – until recently.

Police Giving Out Replacement Candy To Kids After Metal Objects Found In Halloween TreatsPolice officers are making sure tampered candy doesn’t ruin an Oakdale neighborhood’s memory of Halloween this year.

Tina MacuhaTina Macuha anchors Good Day Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday. She rides around in Rover during the week as half of the "Marge and Hal" team. She's one of the original Good Day cast members.

VIDEO: Coyote Strolls Onto Sac State QuadSac State had a surprise guest on campus on Thursday: a curious coyote.

First FDA-Approved Cannabis-Based Drug Now Available In The USEpidiolex, the first cannabis-based medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is now available by prescription in all 50 states.

Toyota Recalls More Than 1 Million Vehicles To Fix Air Bag ProblemToyota is recalling just over 1 million vehicles worldwide because the air bags could inflate without a crash or fail to work if there is one.

UC Davis Warned By FBI They Were Potentially Targeted By Alleged Pipe BomberThe alleged pipe bomber researched UC Davis campus.

Nurse Fired For Blackface Beyoncé Halloween CostumeA white nurse at a Missouri hospital has lost her job after sharing a picture of herself in a racially offensive Halloween costume.

