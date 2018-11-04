Customers Buy Out Doughnut Shop Early Every Day So Owner Can Be With Sick WifeChhan and his wife, Stella, came to Orange County as refugees from Cambodia in 1979. Since then, they’ve worked side by side every morning to serve doughnuts at their Pacific Coast Highway shop – until recently.

Police: Man In Clown Mask Attacked Stockton Trick-Or-TreatersStockton police are on the hunt for a suspect who attacked a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween and assaulted the man trying to protect them.

First FDA-Approved Cannabis-Based Drug Now Available In The USEpidiolex, the first cannabis-based medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is now available by prescription in all 50 states.

Nurse Fired For Blackface Beyoncé Halloween CostumeA white nurse at a Missouri hospital has lost her job after sharing a picture of herself in a racially offensive Halloween costume.

Target Unveils Black Friday Plans, Will Open On ThanksgivingTarget announced new mobile technology intended to let guests "skip the line," checking out with a Target employee from anywhere in the store.

Man Wearing Trump T-Shirt Mistakenly Turned Away From VotingEarly voting is underway in several states, but a man in New Mexico says he was turned away at the polls because of the shirt he wore.

Modesto Man Found Fatally Shot In GaragePolice are investigating after a Modesto man was found dead after a shooting Wednesday night.

Where Is Ethel? Instagram Star Tortoise Goes Missing From Fairfield HomeShe's an Instagram star with thousands of followers who are rooting for her to be returned safely to her owners.

UC Davis Warned By FBI They Were Potentially Targeted By Alleged Pipe BomberThe alleged pipe bomber researched UC Davis campus.