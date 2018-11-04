We get an extra hour today! Show us your jammies. Email pictures to goodday@kmaxtv.com

Alma’s River Cafe
14147 River Road
Walnut Grove
916.776.1323

Sacramento Girls Fire Camp
https://www.facebook.com/events/2057091187840339/?event_time_id=2057091191173672

Rancho Cordova Fit Body Boot Camp
Now Open
Mon-Fri 5am-7pm, Sat 8am-10:30am. Sun-Closed
info@fitbodyranchocordova.com
916-399-4144
Website: http://www.fitbodybootcamp.com

Gather Studio and Marketplace
Grand Opening Party Today! 2-5pm
Local Vendors, Make & Take Projects!
8870 Auburn Folsom Rd in Granite Bay
https://gatherstudioandmarket.com/

Make Davis Sparkle
3rd & E Street
Sunday, November 4th (7am-11am)

https://www.facebook.com/events/912228355638346/

Green Papaya
8785 Center Parkway Unit B120
Sacramento
916.667.3703

Huge Sale
Identity Boutique
2600 J St.
11 am to 6 p.m.
https://www.shopidentityboutique.com/

West Sac Kids Give Back
Sail Inn Grotto
1522 Jefferson Boulevard, West Sacramento, California 95691
Sunday, November 4th (9am and 1pm)
https://www.facebook.com/westsackidsgiveback/?eid=ARB90ukA9hhcshiCZKZ8JgV3TNwy_5m3JlrqlDm-8vtXXrryeaewpgjsBSPwVi5nMTJDwvKki-ZIix5W

Outdoor Lover Gifts: 

Kubie by Kijaro
kijaro.com/kubie

Monster Towel
monstertowel.com and Amazon.com

MrMiriSocki
mrmisocki.com

Buddha Board
http://buddhaboard.com

Solar Powered Lantern
EverythingTechGear.com

Salt & Shea
http://www.saltandshea.com

Stacy Cox
http://www.stacycox.com
@stacycoxbeauty

“Beauty and the Beast”
William Jessup University Theatre
Nov. 9-11
Nov. 16-18
Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 2pm and 8pm, Sundays 2pm
Tickets: $10 to $20

