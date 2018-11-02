CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A Halloween porch pirate was caught on camera in Carmichael. The homeowner was shocked to see an adult stealing from his home with two children at her side.

“I’m just like, what?” said David Moorman.

It happened in less than 30 seconds. Three trick or treaters rang the doorbell but one of them wasn’t after the candy. Moorman was at a friend’s house when his front porch camera detected activity at his house in Carmichael.

“When my Ring went off on my phone, I was like ‘Oh, there’s someone at the door! I was like wow, we have a trick or treater this year!’” he thought.

But his excitement quickly turned to exasperation.

RELATED: Caught On Camera: Mail Stolen From Land Park Porch

“And while the kids were trying to find the doorbell, she grabbed it and then she just left and left the kids behind her!” Moorman said.

The children were stunned to see the woman pick up Moorman’s package and leave.

“What are you doing?” said one of the children.

“Come on, come on,” the woman said.

“What if there’s a camera?” the child replied.

“And they were absolutely correct,” Moorman told CBS13. “What was she doing? And yes there was a camera! It’s really sad! It’s sad that someone feels that they can just take something that’s not theirs.”

Moorman told CBS13 he’s not pressing charges for the $15 car charger in his package. But hopes the woman in the video won’t make this a bad holiday habit.

“I really just want to teach her lesson so she can raise her kids better and they can make better decisions that what she made,” he said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said it’s very rare to hear about porch pirate incidents involving children.