NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.

Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.