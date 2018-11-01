Dispatcher's Instincts Lead To Stolen TV Crew's Gear, 2 ArrestsA 911 dispatcher who was trusting her instincts, and a mistaken phone call from a TV news crew, led to two arrests and the recovery of the crew's stolen gear.

Woman Found Fatally Shot At Antelope Gas StationAuthorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Antelope early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's Office Posts 'No-trick-or-treat' Signs In Registered Sex Offenders' YardsA Georgia sheriff says signs have been placed at the homes of registered sex offenders to warn families not to trick-or-treat there on Halloween.

5-Year-Old Boy Tests Positive For Meth After Trick Or TreatingTainted candy on Halloween night is the scariest part of the holiday for parents. Tainted fake teeth? Not so much a concern.

Church Randomly Handing Out $100 Bills In The Sacramento Area?A woman at an Elk Grove store was suddenly handed an envelope containing $100 on Sunday, and it came at just the right time, she says.

Plans For New I Street Bridge Announced, Set To Be Finished In 2022San Francisco-based architecture firm, T. Y. Lin International has been selected to design and build the new bridge.

It's Curtains For Active Shooters In This Eagle Scout School ProjectIt's the last thing anyone wants to think about, but Scott Keele has a plan to help keep students safe at Folsom High School.

Schools Get Parking Reprieve Under Sacramento Pilot PlanParking is at a premium in Midtown Sacramento with many struggling to find the perfect spot. That includes the staff at St. Francis of Assisi Elementary School.

Tuesday's Show Info. (10/30/18)

Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 4, Missing Out Of Washington StateThe CHP has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Vancouver, Washington Police Department have issued an amber alert for a girl who was abducted on Thursday.