Sacramento Cop Killer Luis Bracamontes Featured In New Trump Ad Many Are Calling RacistA jarring new campaign video with Sacramento ties is now on the national stage less than a week before the midterm elections.

Starbucks Unveils 2018 Holiday Cups, New Holiday TreatsStarbucks has been introducing new holiday cups each fall since 1997.

Bloody Car Found That Prompted Dixon Investigation Was A PrankPolice say there's a fine line between a good Halloween scare and a false alarm, and that line was crossed on a Dixon parking lot.

Plans For New I Street Bridge Announced, Set To Be Finished In 2022San Francisco-based architecture firm, T. Y. Lin International has been selected to design and build the new bridge.

Target Unveils Black Friday Plans, Will Open On ThanksgivingTarget announced new mobile technology intended to let guests "skip the line," checking out with a Target employee from anywhere in the store.

Where Is Ethel? Instagram Star Tortoise Goes Missing From Fairfield HomeShe's an Instagram star with thousands of followers who are rooting for her to be returned safely to her owners.

Modesto Man Found Fatally Shot In GaragePolice are investigating after a Modesto man was found dead after a shooting Wednesday night.

Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 4, Missing Out Of Washington StateThe CHP has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Vancouver, Washington Police Department have issued an amber alert for a girl who was abducted on Thursday.

KISS ‘End Of The Road’ Tour Will Make Sacramento Stop In FebruaryThe legendary rock band KISS is calling it quits, but not before one last worldwide tour that will also make a stop in Sacramento.