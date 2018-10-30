DAVIS (CBS13) – Several cars were damaged on the outskirts of the UC Davis campus in a fire on Tuesday.

The incident started as a grass fire near the Hutchinson Drive offramp from Highway 113 that spread into a parking lot around 10 a.m. The owner of one car says the fire started near Highway 113 and spread up the embankment into the lot.

@ucdavis and DFD crews are working a vegetation fire (now under control) at the 113 off ramp to Hutchinson. The ramp is closed, power cut to the nearby area, and 5 vehicles parked nearby have been damaged. Use caution in the area. #ucdavis pic.twitter.com/Wm73UexAhs — UC Davis Fire Dept. (@UCDavisFire) October 30, 2018

“One of my coworkers called me when I was walking that it looked like my car was on fire and the parking lot area was on fire,” she said.

Two lanes on Highway 113 were closed as crews fought the fire. Power was also cut to the nearby area for some time.

A total of five vehicles parked near the road were damaged, according to the UC Davis Fire Department.