ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A woman at an Elk Grove store was suddenly handed an envelope containing $100 on Sunday, and it came at just the right time, she says.

The surprise gift-giving happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Smart & Final on Elk Grove Boulevard. As she was checking out, the woman told the cashier that a man and woman, who appeared to be elderly, had walked up to her, and without saying a word, handed her the envelope containing the money and walked away.

The recipient says the gift came as a good time because she didn’t have much money left.

Similar incidents have reportedly happened recently elsewhere in Sacramento. A small local church is reportedly behind the gifts and wants to remain anonymous as to not attract attention.