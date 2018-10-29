Daily List: 3 Haunted Places in Sacramento You Might Not Know About
https://www.hauntedplaces.org/sacramento-ca/
Canned Food Drive
St. Francis Catholic High School and the Kids Can Food Drive
Monday, October 29th
http://www.stfrancishs.org
Sacramento’s 8th Annual Vegan Chef Challenge
https://www.sacveganchefchallenge.com
Sacramento Foods Co-op
https://sac.coop
Bob Ross’ Birthday
Video of David Garibaldi creating a painting of Bob Ross
Bob Ross Quotes
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/102372.Bob_Ross
Firefighters Burn Institute/Backyard Event
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heroes-hops-hot-rods-tickets-50791973159
Macy’s Backstage
Downtown Plaza
3rd Floor
https://www.macysbackstage.com/home
School Special Delivery
https://www.scusd.edu/school/cesar-e-chavez