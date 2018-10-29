SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The legendary rock band KISS is calling it quits, but not before one last worldwide tour that will also make a stop in Sacramento.

KISS announced their 2019 “End of the Road” world tour dates on Monday.

After 45 years of rocking the world it all comes down to this. Our final tour ever.

The KISS #EndOfTheRoad World Tour presale begins tomorrow at 10am local. For dates, ticket & VIP info visit https://t.co/30hEXotp1I pic.twitter.com/mfHxMuhKya — KISS (@KISSOnline) October 29, 2018

A total of 44 dates have been announced so far. Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be hosting KISS on Feb. 9. California KISS fans will also be able to see the rockers in San Diego, Fresno, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale Nov. 2. Presale tickets start Tuesday at 10 a.m.