Capital City Classic Robotics Competition
Davis Senior High School
315 W 14th St, Davis, CA 95616
Sunday, October 28th
8 AM – Venue Opens
8:30-11:30 AM – Qualification Matches
11:30 AM – Alliance Selections
12-1 PM – Lunch Break
1-4:30 PM – Playoff Matches and Closing Ceremony
6 PM – Venue Closes
Trunk Or Treat
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front St, Sacramento, California 95818
Sunday, October 28th (10am-3pm)
http://www.calautomuseum.org/trunkortreat

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

The Pink a Boos
http://www.thepinkaboos.com/

The Fairy Godmother
@TheFairyGodmotherEvents
916.778.8867

Hocus Pocus Movie Night and Meet & Greet
Campelli’s Pizza
7480 Foothills Blvd Roseville
5:30-6:30 Meet the Witches, 6:30-8 Movie playing in the Party Room

Halloween Makeup
BOOK AN APPOINTMENT
http://www.ginascheibermakeup.com
ginascheibermakeup@gmail.com

Halloween Science
Jordan The Science Wizard
jordan@sciencewizardparty.com
(916) 765-4377
http://www.sciencewizardparty.com
http://www.facebook.com/thesciencewizard

 

