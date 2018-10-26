SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Senator Kamala Harris is making a public plea for unity and calling for the elevation of public discourse after she became one of the latest intended targets of suspicious packages that law enforcement officials described on Friday as improvised explosive devices.

On Friday morning, a worker at a Sacramento postal facility found a package that had similarities to ones mailed this week to prominent past and current political figures that turned out to contain explosive material, according to Harris’ office.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the sheriff’s department launched their investigation of the package.

A statement issued on Friday from Harris’ office read, in part:

“Fortunately, nobody was injured. Senator Harris is enormously grateful to law enforcement officials across the country who have worked so hard over the past week to keep our fellow citizens safe.

“At this moment, it is incumbent upon leaders across the political spectrum to take seriously the power they hold. It is the responsibility of our leaders to use their role as public figures to elevate our discourse and bring people together.”

In recent days, authorities have found 13 packages addressed to 10 prominent Democrats and other political leaders. Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Florida resident, was arrested in connection to the case on Friday.

The head of the FBI says the suspect arrested in the mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats was found in part using fingerprint evidence and possible DNA.

Attorney General Sessions says Sayoc is charged with five crimes, including illegal mailing of explosives.

He says that, regardless of political beliefs, “We will bring the full force of law’ against anyone who make such threats.”