SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspicious package addressed to California Senator Kamala Harris was intercepted Friday morning in Sacramento, Senator Harris’s office confirmed to CBS13. The package is similar to those addressed to other elected officials and political figures this week.

The post office in the 6000 block of 44th Street in South Sacramento. Senator Harris’s office confirmed to CBS13 that the package, which was addressed to Sen. Harris, is similar to those addressed to other elected officials. Neither the FBI nor the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department would confirm those details.

“Our understanding is a trained postal employee identified the package at a Sacramento mail facility and reported it to the authorities,” a statement from Sen. Harris’ office read.

A heavy law enforcement presence including FBI, US Postal Inspector, postal police, and the sheriff’s department has been visible at the facility throughout the morning. Firefighters from Sacramento Metro Fire Department also responded to the report.

Some roads in the area of the 6000 block of 44th Street have been closed as a result of the investigation.

Police activity in 6000 block 44th St., some road closures in area, please use alternate route. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) October 26, 2018

Authorities have told the office of Congressman John Garamendi that it’s unclear if the piece of mail is connected to the other packages sent to politicians around the country.

Authorities in recent days have found 12 packages addressed to 10 prominent Democrats and other political leaders. Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Florida resident, was arrested in connection to the case on Friday.

“More than a dozen suspicious packages have been sent through USPS to a media outlet, a Hollywood actor, and at least seven high-ranking current and former political leaders in the Democratic party. This is utterly unacceptable,” AG Jeff Sessions says.

A law enforcement source says DNA and fingerprint evidence on one of the devices apparently played a part in identifying Sayoc as the suspect.

BREAKING: FBI director: Investigators used DNA, fingerprint evidence in arrest of mail bombing suspect. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 26, 2018

Residents living near the South Sacramento post office were surprised to see the large law enforcement presence.

