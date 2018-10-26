Daily List: 3 Packing Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Vacation

http://bit.ly/2D1AoPp

Quick Quack Haunted Car Wash

8-11pm Thru Tues Watt & Arden

Wash Price + $2 or dog food donation

http://dontdrivedirty.com

Flick-or-Treat

Saturday, Oct. 27

Trick-or-treating & family-friendly activities: 4:30pm

Movie Starts: 6pm

Raley Field

https://www.milb.com/sacramento/ballpark/flick-or-treat

CDA Cares Free Dental Clinic

Fri.-Sat., Oct. 26-27

Modesto Centre Plaza

Doors open at 5:30 a.m.

Free parking, no ID required

cdafoundation.org

The SELFe Event

Sunday, October 28th.

Doors open at 11:30

The show starts at 1:00.

Live stream begins at 12:30.

St. Francis Catholic High School

Tickets sold out but Live Stream is $30.

Bacchus House Bistro

1004 E. Bidwell Street, Suite 100

Folsom,

(916) 984.7500

Bacchus House Bistro in Folsom

http://www.Bacchushousebistro.com

Hoppy Ending

Soft Opening!

Cost: Free

Where: Together Midtown (920 24th street, Sacramento, CA 95816)

Time: 11-7; drinks & bites at 5!

Hoppyendingsco.com

Golden Goose Craft Show

25th Anniversary

10/26, 9-6; 10/27, 9-4

2940 Bedford Ave, Placerville

Karrin Allyson

October 28th All Day

Half Moon Bay

San Francisco, Ca

https://karrin.com/

Kid’s Obstacle Challenge

kidsobstaclechallenge.com

Go Falafel Greek Restaurant Grand Opening

236 West Alpine Ave. in Stockton

(209) 546-7555

https://www.facebook.com/GoFalafel4u/

Harvest Festival

Tonight

6pm

A Kid’s Life Preschool

307 Sutter Ave.

Roseville

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram @a_kidslife for daily uploads!

Visit http://www.akidslife.org for information about the school!