Quick Quack Haunted Car Wash
8-11pm Thru Tues Watt & Arden
Wash Price + $2 or dog food donation
http://dontdrivedirty.com
Flick-or-Treat
Saturday, Oct. 27
Trick-or-treating & family-friendly activities: 4:30pm
Movie Starts: 6pm
Raley Field
https://www.milb.com/sacramento/ballpark/flick-or-treat
CDA Cares Free Dental Clinic
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 26-27
Modesto Centre Plaza
Doors open at 5:30 a.m.
Free parking, no ID required
cdafoundation.org
The SELFe Event
Sunday, October 28th.
Doors open at 11:30
The show starts at 1:00.
Live stream begins at 12:30.
St. Francis Catholic High School
Tickets sold out but Live Stream is $30.
Bacchus House Bistro
1004 E. Bidwell Street, Suite 100
Folsom,
(916) 984.7500
Bacchus House Bistro in Folsom
http://www.Bacchushousebistro.com
Hoppy Ending
Soft Opening!
Cost: Free
Where: Together Midtown (920 24th street, Sacramento, CA 95816)
Time: 11-7; drinks & bites at 5!
Hoppyendingsco.com
Golden Goose Craft Show
25th Anniversary
10/26, 9-6; 10/27, 9-4
2940 Bedford Ave, Placerville
Karrin Allyson
October 28th All Day
Half Moon Bay
San Francisco, Ca
https://karrin.com/
Kid’s Obstacle Challenge
kidsobstaclechallenge.com
Go Falafel Greek Restaurant Grand Opening
236 West Alpine Ave. in Stockton
(209) 546-7555
https://www.facebook.com/GoFalafel4u/
Harvest Festival
Tonight
6pm
A Kid’s Life Preschool
307 Sutter Ave.
Roseville
