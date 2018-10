Pair Accused Of Trying To Burglarize Granite Bay Home Under ConstructionAuthorities say two people are under arrest after they allegedly tried to burglarize a home under construction in Granite Bay.

Caught On Camera: Suspect Steals Halloween Decorations From Natomas HomeA man was caught on camera allegedly stealing Halloween decorations off of a Natomas front porch and the homeowner is hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

Mega Millions Ticket Matching 5 Of 6 Numbers Sold In StocktonThe winner of the largest lottery jackpot in US history may not be in California, but the state wasn’t left completely out in the cold.

Kings Once Again Using Sleep Train Arena SiteThe Kings are using the old Sleep Train Arena site in Natomas. The Stockton Kings, that is.

Man Allegedly Gropes Woman On Plane, Tells Police Trump Says It’s OK To Grab Women By Private PartsA Florida man is accused of groping a female passenger while on a flight Sunday from Houston to Albuquerque and later telling authorities that the president of the United States says it’s OK to grab women by their private parts.

Man Used Fake School Shooting As Diversion To Rob Bank, FBI SaysAccording to the FBI, William Francis Minore used a phony school shooting and other similar emergencies as a distraction while he held up banks in Empire and Lake Ann at gunpoint.

Migrant Caravan Traveling Through Mexico Could Be Weeks Away From US BorderUS President Donald Trump has pointed to a massive caravan of migrants trekking north through Mexico as a major issue in the upcoming midterm elections.

21 Years Later, Teen Killer Faces New SentencingIt's been 21 years since Erik Ingebretsen was beaten and stabbed to death by his two best friends.

Construction Noises Grind Sacramento County Neighbors' NervesThey say they are sick of the nonstop noise coming from a construction site across from their homes on Morse Avenue.