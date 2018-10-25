SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band announced a tour stop in Sacramento on March 16, 2019, at the Golden 1 Center as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” Tour 2019.

Parrotheads, rejoice! @jimmybuffett & The Coral Reefer Band is coming to Golden 1 Center on March 16 🍹🎶 Tickets on sale Monday, Nov. 5! pic.twitter.com/cEhytsigAy — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) October 25, 2018

The tour schedule was announced Thursday. Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Buffett released his Son Of A Son Of A Sailor LP in 1978. The title track was written about his grandfather, James Delaney Buffett, Sr., who is said to have had a huge influence on his life. The record also includes the hit, “Cheeseburger In Paradise”, “Livingston Saturday Night”, and “Cowboy in the Jungle.”

The tour is named for the album, which had its 40th anniversary in 2018.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Customers are limited to eight tickets each.