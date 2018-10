21 Years Later, Teen Killer Faces New SentencingIt's been 21 years since Erik Ingebretsen was beaten and stabbed to death by his two best friends.

Fatal Shooting At Howe Avenue Apartment ComplexThe victim was a 27-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over 7K-Strong, Migrant Caravan Pushes On; Still Far From U.S.Thousands of Central American migrants resumed an arduous trek toward the U.S. border Monday.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Migrant Caravan Resumes March North From Mexico-Guatemala BorderCrowds of migrants resumed their long journey north on Sunday from the Mexican border city of Ciudad Hidalgo, according to Mexican federal police officers.

Officer Who Shot Unarmed Black Teen From Behind During Traffic Stop Charged With HomicideA white police officer was charged Wednesday with homicide in the shooting of an unarmed black teenager who was hit in the back while fleeing a traffic stop, a death that has fueled daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Cody StarkCody Stark reports and anchors Monday-Friday on Good Day Sacramento.

Black Lives Matter Protesters Crash Wedding Of Cop Linked To Stephon Clark ShootingProtesters with Black Lives Matter say they've planned the protest since finding out about the wedding of one of the officers who shot Stephon Clark to death in March.

Poll: Millennials Would Take Pay Cut If They Could Work With Their DogWhen you factor in the free range, locally sourced chow, the fancy leash, and the expensive doggie daycare it’s easy to see how most dog owners truly consider their four-legged friend a part of the family.

Full Episode - 12/17/15