FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 64-year-old white man has been sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty to harassing his black neighbors at a Dallas-area apartment complex.

Glenn Eugene Halfin of Grapevine got the maximum sentence Wednesday for interfering with an African-American family’s housing rights. He could also have been fined $100,000 for his July 12 plea in federal court in Fort Worth.

Prosecutors say Halfin in December bought a doll, fashioned a noose from a rope and hung the toy on railing by a staircase to intentionally intimidate his neighbors. They lived in the unit above his residence.

The family also alleged their vehicles were targeted with eggs and dog feces.

Records show Halfin was evicted in January.