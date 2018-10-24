STOCKTON (CBS13) – The winner of the largest lottery jackpot in US history may not be in California, but the state wasn’t left completely out in the cold.

A total of 8 tickets that matched five out of six numbers were sold in California for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold at the Country Market Place on Charter Way in Stockton.

No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 8 tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco matched 5 of 6 numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

The tickets may not have won the $1.6 billion prize, but they’re still worth a little more than $560,000 each.

Other 5 of 6 matching number tickets were sold in Arcadia, Chatsworth, Norwalk, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, and Rancho Cucamonga.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5.

A ticket matching all the numbers was sold in South Carolina.