SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was caught on camera allegedly stealing Halloween decorations off of a Natomas front porch and the homeowner is hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

Video recorded on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell shows the man take two hanging decorations off of the Irongate Way porch around 8 pm Saturday.

The homeowner was out for a walk and returned about 10 minutes after the theft.

The man was wearing ill-fitting jeans, a dark shirt and red sneakers. He has facial hair and an earring in his right ear.

It appears he gets into a running car and drives off. It’s hard to tell if he was the driver and left the car running during the theft, or if he got into the passenger seat.

A police report was filed.