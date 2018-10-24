GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after they allegedly tried to burglarize a home under construction in Granite Bay.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, an alarm went off at a home under construction in an unspecified Granite Bay neighborhood a little after 1 a.m.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a car parked in front of the garage. Two doors of the home were also open.

It was at this point that the two suspects, 38-year-old Jonathan Hodgkins and 33-year-old Katie Saetta, walked up to the deputies and tried to explain why they were at the home.

Deputies say the story the pair gave was implausible. Further, deputies saw that construction tools that were inside the home were moved to outside the garage door. Also, a search of the pair’s car revealed meth and burglary tools. Plus, deputies say the pair were in possession of the personal information of more than 10 people.

Hodgkins and Saetta were arrested and have been booked at Placer County Jail. They’re facing charges of burglary, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.