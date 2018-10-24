MODESTO (CBS13) — A brazen robbery of an 86-year-old woman has a quiet neighborhood on edge.

Detectives said the woman was alone when she heard the glass break and then voices at 3 a.m. on Sunday. She quickly went into another room, shut the door and called the police.

Detectives say three men broke into the victim’s home near Boise Avenue and Dezzani Lane. At one point, they yelled for her to give them money. One of the suspects, a juvenile was shortly arrested near the neighborhood.

“That’s real sad. She has the right to live where she wants to live and be left alone,” said neighbor Lyle Gibson. “Some of the kids in this neighborhood are getting pretty wild.”

The suspects were able to run off with the woman’s valuables and some cash.

“She did get the police there immediately, so she thought quickly and reacted quickly and so we were able to get there as soon as possible,” said Sharon Bear, Modesto Police Department.

Police say the victim was treated for her injuries. She is said to be OK and recovering.

“We’re just looking for help from the public. This is an 86-year-old woman who was robbed in her own home, and that is very concerning for us,” said Bear.

Police officers hope anyone with information can come forward. They can contact the Modesto Police Department or Crime Stoppers.