Show us your carved pumpkin pictures! Email them to goodday@kmaxtv.com
Daily List: 3 Tips For Going Back To Work After Vacation
https://www.inc.com/john-discala/how-to-recover-from-post-vacation-fatigue-get-back-to-work.html
Manly Minute: How to Robot-Proof Your Career
https://www.askmen.com/money/career/here-s-how-you-can-robot-proof-your-career.html
Milk Money
1715 R St Suite 100
https://www.milkmoneymidtown.com/
Elections.saccounty.net
App name: SACVOTE
Call: (916) 875-6451
Sacramento Water Sports
5114 Madison Ave, Sacramento
(916) 332-8294
CDA Cares Free Dental Clinic
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 26-27
Modesto Centre Plaza
Doors open at 5:30 a.m.
Free parking, no ID required
cdafoundation.org
Sacramento Region Innovation Awards
Nov. 1 11:30-1:30 pm
Sacramento Hilton Arden West
https://www.sacramentoinnovationawards.com/
Tea Bar & Fusion Café
27th & Capitol, Midtown Sacramento
916 – 444 – TBAR (8227)
http://www.ilovetbar.com
Drake’s At The Bar
985 Riverfront St,
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Cynthia Bazin
Smart Chic Mentoring
(916) 406.3940
Tickets for Fire Cider Workshop
October 25th at Broad Room
Shop at the Midtown Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
broadroomsac.org
Beast Mode Bootcamp
Friday, Oct. 26 5:30-6:30 p.m.
RIO DEL ORO GYM
119 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 488-8100
The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
13031 Ritz-Carlton Highlands Court
Truckee
Phone: (530)562-3000
http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/lake-tahoe/hotel-overview
Sacramento Country Day School
2636 Latham Drive in Sacramento
Open House on November 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
October 26th 5-8 pm
St. Peter Lutheran School
209-333-2225
splodischool.org