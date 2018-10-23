BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kellogg’s Honey Smacks is returning to shelves following a voluntary recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

The company announced on Monday the cereal will return next month in limited quantities with “a simpler, updated recipe.” The company says production was moved to a “trusted and tested Kellogg-owned facility that has been reliably producing cereal for decades.”

The recall was issued in June, after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a “do not eat” warning in July. The CDC said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak were hospitalized.

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, which is oval-shaped, sweetened puffed wheat with a golden brown color, has a shelf life of one year.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)