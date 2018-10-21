Saturday’s Show Info (10/20/18)

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Gang Members Involved With Violent Stockton Crimes ArrestedTen individuals involved with the most violent crimes in Stockton are now in police custody after a long investigation involving several law enforcement agencies.

New CA Lottery App Tells You If You're A WinnerThe California Lottery is making it easier for people to check if they won.

Sac State Football On CW31A number of Sac State Football games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

What Happens After Someone Wins The $900 Million Jackpot?Here are some answers for someone holding that prized lottery ticket.

Feces, Drug Paraphernalia Found Near Baseball Field DugoutHomeless encampments set up just behind the dugout, used hypodermic needles tossed about, and human feces left for the team to find.

CDC: Kids In 22 States Sickened By ‘Mystery Disease’A mystery illness that attacks the nervous system, paralyzing some children, has many parents concerned across the country.

Murder Suspect Live Streams Police Chase In San Bernardino CountyA murder suspect live streamed a police chase in Morongo Valley that turned into a deputy-involved shooting.

Even Tech Execs Fret About Their Kids’ Smartphone AddictionsIs technology messing with children's brains, even as it enlightens and empowers them in ways that weren't possible for the last generation?