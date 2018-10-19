What Happens After Someone Wins The $900 Million Jackpot?Here are some answers for someone holding that prized lottery ticket.

Gang Members Involved With Violent Stockton Crimes ArrestedTen individuals involved with the most violent crimes in Stockton are now in police custody after a long investigation involving several law enforcement agencies.

Friday's Show Info (10/19/18)

Monday's Show Info (10/15/18)

Murder Suspect Live Streams Police Chase In San Bernardino CountyA murder suspect live streamed a police chase in Morongo Valley that turned into a deputy-involved shooting.

CDC: Kids In 22 States Sickened By ‘Mystery Disease’A mystery illness that attacks the nervous system, paralyzing some children, has many parents concerned across the country.

Feces, Drug Paraphernalia Found Near Baseball Field DugoutHomeless encampments set up just behind the dugout, used hypodermic needles tossed about, and human feces left for the team to find.

22,000 Infant Carriers Sold At Target Recalled Because Buckles Can BreakA recall has been issued for an infant carrier sold exclusively at Target.

Bay Area Housing Struggles Extend To Farm-Rich SalinasMiddle-school English teacher Maryam Powers doesn't take vacations. To earn additional money, she picks up an extra period of teaching when she can and mentors new hires.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?