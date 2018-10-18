Video: BMW Hops Curb In Studio City, Lands On Homeless ManThe crash was captured on video by a freelance photographer who happened to be in the area. In the right-hand bottom corner of the video, a black car can be seen abruptly driving onto a sidewalk. In later footage, wailing and crying can be heard.

CDC: Kids In 22 States Sickened By ‘Mystery Disease’A mystery illness that attacks the nervous system, paralyzing some children, has many parents concerned across the country.

22,000 Infant Carriers Sold At Target Recalled Because Buckles Can BreakA recall has been issued for an infant carrier sold exclusively at Target.

Murder Victim's Final Moments Fill Family With Pride, SorrowLizette Cuesta, 19, was stabbed and left on a rural road near Livermore early Monday morning. Her story grabbed national headlines after her deathbed testimony pointed investigators to her alleged killers.

Feces, Drug Paraphernalia Found Near Baseball Field DugoutHomeless encampments set up just behind the dugout, used hypodermic needles tossed about, and human feces left for the team to find.

Highway 65 Construction Noise Rattling Rocklin NeighborsConstruction work on the Highway 65 viaduct in Roseville is becoming a big nuisance for neighbors.

New Ticket Prices Go Into Effect At Walt Disney WorldEveryone knows going to the Walt Disney World Resort can get a little pricey, whether you are visiting for just a few days or a week.

Single Mothers Expo Helping Women Find WorkAround 50 women are participating in a community-wide program that will take them from home to the corporate world.

