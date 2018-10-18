Daily List: What Your Favorite Halloween Candy Says About You
Anne Frank Exhibit in Rancho Cordova
The MACC
10191 Mills Station Rd.
October 18-20, FREE admission
http://www.rcmacc.org/

The Earthquake Bag
(415) 570-2534
https://earthquakebag.com/

Be the Gift 5K – Donate Life California
www.BetheGift5k.com

Free Community Dance!
Sunday, Oct. 21, 2-4pm
La Sierra Community Center
5325 Engle Rd, Carmichael
https://www.carmichaelpark.com/2018-10-21-free-community-dance

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar Officially Opens Friday at DOCO
615 David J Stern Walk #105, Sacramento, CA 95815
https://www.fizzinsac.com

Hound Dog Hop
Sacramento SPCA Annual Fall Gala
Saturday, October 27
5pm – 10pm
General Tickets: $75
Info & Tickets: 916-504-2802
Visit sspca.org/gala to purchase tickets!

Pottery World
In Rocklin & El Dorado Hills
www.PotteryWorld.com

Del Campo High School Fire Control Technician pathway program
www.sanjuan.edu/CTE

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Decorating Like A Grown Man
http://bit.ly/2CPYhZR

 

