Female Skydiver Dies At Lodi Parachute CenterA female skydiver has died at the Lodi Parachute Center, according to the center. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Murder Suspect's Van Found in Mexico, May Lead To Break In Karen Garcia CaseNine months after the body of Karen Garcia was found, Williams Police discovered her ex-boyfriend's van in Mexico Saturday, leading to a potential break in the case.

Tuesday's Show Info. (10/16/18)

You Might Not Be Anonymous, Thanks To Genealogy DatabasesBased on the success of identifying the Golden State Killer suspect, the long-range familial search is poised to become a standard investigative tool

Veteran Skydiver Killed Due To Malfunction, Skydivers Say Sport Is Relatively SafeA woman jumped to her death Sunday after her parachute failed to properly deploy.

Deputies Use Doritos To Lure Wayward Pig Back HomeDeputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig "the size of a mini horse" back home.

MEGA Millions Reaches All-Time High Jackpot Ahead Of Tonight's DrawingTonight's MEGA Millions jackpot is now a record $667 million.

MEGA Millions and Powerball Jackpots Are Close to a Billion DollarsNearly a billion dollars in jackpot money is up for grabs between the MEGA Millions and POWERBALL lotteries.

Woman, 69, Killed In Stockton Double Shooting; Suspect ArrestedAuthorities have arrested 30-year-old Forrest Gilliam in connection to the double shooting in Stockton that killed an elderly woman.