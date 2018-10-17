STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A homeless man is in critical condition Wednesday after being struck by a car while sleeping on a sidewalk in Studio City.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Ventura Boulevard at Campo De Cahuenga, not far from the transit hub in Universal City. Police say the black BMW sedan somehow lost control and ended up on the sidewalk, where the homeless man was sleeping.

The man, who became wedged underneath the car, was freed by firefighters and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash was captured on video by a freelance photographer who happened to be in the area. In the right-hand bottom corner of the video, a black car can be seen abruptly driving onto a sidewalk. In later footage, wailing and crying can be heard.

David Salkin saw the crash as it happened.

“I see this BMW out of nowhere,” he said. “He was at a stop – I guess he was just showing off – gunned it, lost control, started swerving, car hit the sidewalk, jumped up in the air and just slammed back down.”

The driver, who was not identified, was handcuffed at the scene. Police say he’ll be arrested on suspicion of DUI.