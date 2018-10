Female Skydiver Dies At Lodi Parachute CenterA female skydiver has died at the Lodi Parachute Center, according to the center. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Veteran Skydiver Killed Due To Malfunction, Skydivers Say Sport Is Relatively SafeA woman jumped to her death Sunday after her parachute failed to properly deploy.

Murder Suspect's Van Found in Mexico, May Lead To Break In Karen Garcia CaseNine months after the body of Karen Garcia was found, Williams Police discovered her ex-boyfriend's van in Mexico Saturday, leading to a potential break in the case.

Woman, 69, Killed In Stockton Double Shooting; Suspect ArrestedAuthorities have arrested 30-year-old Forrest Gilliam in connection to the double shooting in Stockton that killed an elderly woman.

Police: Road Rage Spurred Shooting, Suspect Arrested In Rancho Cordova HomicideDeputies said Matthew Shaffer was arrested for the homicide shooting which killed an adult male Saturday morning in Rancho Cordova.

Sears Files For Bankruptcy Protection Amid Massive Debt, Plunging SalesSears has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, buckling under its massive debt load and staggering losses.

Woman Allegedly Stabbed By Tehama County Mass Shooter In January Speaks OutA woman the Tehama County shooter is accused of stabbing in January shared her firsthand experience with CBS13.

Naked Man Swims Among Sharks At Toronto AquariumOne man's refreshing dip in a shark-infested Toronto aquarium while naked could land him in hot water.

Will Typing Your PIN Number Backward Into An ATM Alert Police?Do ATMs have the ability to alert police if you're being robbed just by typing in your PIN number backward?

Tuesday's Show Info. (10/16/18)