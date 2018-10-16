SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tonight’s MEGA Millions jackpot is now a record $667 million.

The all-time high topped the previous record of $656 million, which was set in 2012.

The last time anyone matched the 5 white balls and golden MEGA ball was July 24. 1The $543 million winning ticket was sold in Santa Clara County.

If anyone matches all of the winning numbers Tuesday night they have the option to take the lump sum cash option worth $380 million.

If no one wins tonight, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing would be $868 million.

Here’s what you need to know before the 8 pm (Pacific time) drawing:

Tickets cost $2 per play

Players pick 6 numbers- the first 5 range from 1-70; the MEGA Ball is 1-25

Players can choose their own numbers or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick

Winners can get paid in 2 ways: Annuity (1 immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments), or Cash (one-time, lump-sum payment)

The “draw entry” closes at 7:45 pm (Pacific time)

The numbers are picked at 8 pm (Pacific time)

The overall odds of winning any MEGA Millions prize is about 1 in 24

The overall odds of winning the MEGA Millions jackpot is about 1 in 303 million

The POWERBALL drawing takes place Wednesday and is worth an estimated $345 million, with a cash value of $199 million.

Here’s what you need to know before the 7:59 pm (Pacific time) drawing

Tickets cost $2 per play

Players pick 6 numbers- the first 5 range from 1-69; the POWERBALL ranges from 1-26

Players can choose their own numbers or select Quick Pick

The “draw entry” closes at 7 pm (Pacific time)

The numbers are picked at 7:59 pm (Pacific time)

The overall odds of winning any POWERBALL jackpot is about 1 in 25

The overall odds of winning the POWERBALL jackpot is about 1 in 292 million

The largest POWEBALL jackpot in history was $1.568 billion, which was won in 2016.