STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested 30-year-old Forrest Gilliam in connection to the double shooting in Stockton that killed an elderly woman.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in the area of Rose Street.

Stockton police say they found a man and woman shot. The 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released at this point.

Investigators say all people involved in the incident lived together. The second person hurt in the shooting is expected to survive.

Gilliam was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail and is now facing homicide charges.